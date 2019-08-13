Maharashtra flood fury: Death toll reaches 43 in Pune division

By ANI

PUNE: The death toll due to floods and heavy rainfall in Pune division has reached 43 while three persons are missing, an official statement said on Monday.

As per the statement from the Divisional Commissioner's office here, at least 4,74,226 people have been rescued from 584 villagers and evacuated to temporary 596 shelters in Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur districts.

It said 46 villages of Pune division are still completely cut off due to floods and 105 units (1079 Jawans) of different agencies along with 164 boats are deployed in Kolhapur and Sangli.

Due to flood and water-logging situation, around 66 bridges in the five districts will remain closed. "De-induction of some of the teams have started. Most are now involved in distributing relief material and medicines. 2.5 tons of ration delivered to villages of Rajapur and Rajapur Wadi. Medical camp doctors along with medical supplies sent to villages," Defence PRO said.

In order to provide medical relief to flood victims, 302 medical teams are active in Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur. "313 ATM's have been made functional with cash available which were affected by flood while 334 are still under maintenance," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continue the rescue and relief operations in Shirol and Kolhapur. They carried fodder as an emergency measure for animals. The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall with a cloudy sky from Monday onwards in the five districts of the division.

On August 11, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a detailed review meeting with the chief secretary, senior officials from resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R), disaster management department and other concerned officials at Ministry Control Room.