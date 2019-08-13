Home Nation

Maharashtra flood fury: Death toll reaches 43 in Pune division

It said 46 villages of Pune division are still completely cut off due to floods and 105 units of different agencies along with 164 boats are deployed in Kolhapur and Sangli.

Published: 13th August 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

A view of a flooded street in Sangli district on Monday

A view of a flooded street in Sangli district on Monday (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PUNE: The death toll due to floods and heavy rainfall in Pune division has reached 43 while three persons are missing, an official statement said on Monday.

As per the statement from the Divisional Commissioner's office here, at least 4,74,226 people have been rescued from 584 villagers and evacuated to temporary 596 shelters in Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur districts.

It said 46 villages of Pune division are still completely cut off due to floods and 105 units (1079 Jawans) of different agencies along with 164 boats are deployed in Kolhapur and Sangli.

Due to flood and water-logging situation, around 66 bridges in the five districts will remain closed. "De-induction of some of the teams have started. Most are now involved in distributing relief material and medicines. 2.5 tons of ration delivered to villages of Rajapur and Rajapur Wadi. Medical camp doctors along with medical supplies sent to villages," Defence PRO said.

In order to provide medical relief to flood victims, 302 medical teams are active in Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur. "313 ATM's have been made functional with cash available which were affected by flood while 334 are still under maintenance," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continue the rescue and relief operations in Shirol and Kolhapur. They carried fodder as an emergency measure for animals. The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall with a cloudy sky from Monday onwards in the five districts of the division.

On August 11, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a detailed review meeting with the chief secretary, senior officials from resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R), disaster management department and other concerned officials at Ministry Control Room.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra floods Flood fury Maharashtra flood death toll Maharashtra flood relief Devendra Fadnavis
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp