Mayawati demands withdrawal of hiked CBSE exam fee for SC/ST students

The fees for general category students for both Class 10 and 12 have been doubled from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500 for five subjects.

Published: 13th August 2019 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP President Mayawati on Tuesday termed the fee hike by the CBSE for Class 10 and 12 examinations as unfortunate and demanded its immediate withdrawal. The BSP president said SC/ST students will now have to pay higher fees.

"Similarly, the fee for general category students has also been doubled. This is a very unfortunate, racist and anti-poor decision. CBSE should take it back immediately. This is the demand of BSP," she said on Twitter.

READ| CBSE hikes SC/ST students' board exams fees by 24 times, general category to pay double

Mayawati's reaction comes after the board notified the changes in the fees last week and asked schools which had already begun the registration process and charged students as per the old fee structure, to collect the difference in the amount.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has increased the fees of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations by up to Rs 1,150, the first hike in the last five years, according to board officials.

