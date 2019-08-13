One killed in stampede at temple in Bihar Lakhisarai district 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: One person was killed and six injured in a stampede that broke out during the entry of devotees into a temple in Lakhisarai district of Bihar early on Monday on the occasion of the last sombari of the Shravan month of the Hindu calendar.

The Ashok Dham temple is one of the oldest Shiva temples in Bihar.

On Monday, crowds of devotees became uncontrollable as they attempted to enter the temple, leading to a stamped after all barricades erected by the town police station were broken.

According to SHO of the town police station, SK Singh, the situation was controlled soon and the unidentified devotee’s body was sent for post-mortem, while the injured were admitted to a hospital.

He said that no injuries were seen on the body of the deceased, who had perhaps died due to cardiac arrest.