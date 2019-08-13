Patna diary: Bihar medical college hospitals to have eye bank

Home Nation

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Sunday that each of the nine medical college and hospitals in Bihar will have a full-fledged eye bank functioning from October.

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Sunday that each of the nine medical college and hospitals in Bihar will have a full-fledged eye bank functioning from October. A fund of Rs 1.5 crore has already been sanctioned for setting up the eye banks. Speaking during a function held on International Organ Donation Day, Modi said a target of successful transplantation of corneas in the next one year will be achieved. He said 412 cornea transplants and 54 kidney transplants had been done successfully.

Career portal launched to help students

The Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC), in association with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), has launched the state’s first career portal in a move to help students choose their careers. Launched by state education minister KN Verma, www.biharcareerportal.com provides information on careers, scholarships, colleges, entrance exam preparation, and other subjects. The head of the Bihar chapter of Unicef, Assadur Rahman, said that more than 78 lakh youths would benefit from this portal. He said nearly 13.88 lakh students of Class 10 and 10.83 lakh students of Class 12 can also benefit from the portal in seeking details on careers. The career portal will help the students make appropriate career choices.

Anganwadi centres to be linked with HQ

Around 1.24 lakh Anganwadi centres run by the Integrated Child Development Services will be linked with the state headquarters through a digital app by November this year. Following this, officials would be able to monitor the functioning, attendance of pupils and other activities of the centres online. By August 31, all the volunteers at the centres would be equipped with smartphones to run the digital app. The Integrated Child Development Services department has made preparations to provide training on running the system in 21 districts of the state, including Patna.

RJD leaders scramble to get Kashmir apples for Lalu

Sources in RJD in Patna have revealed that party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is in prison in connection with fodder scam cases, eats two Kashmiri apples a day to remain healthy. But the amendment of Article 370 has led to a shortage of the apples. With the apples hard to come by in the Ranchi and Patna markets, RJD leaders are scurrying to get them from across the country for their leader. A number of RJD leaders have asked their contacts in other cities, including in Jammu and Kashmir, to send Kashmiri apples for Lalu Yadav by any means.

“The BJP has again created inconvenience for our leader, albeit indirectly, by scrapping Article 370, as it has caused a shortage of apples from Kashmir which are eaten by our sahib”, an RJD leader remarked in lighter vein.

Rajesh K Thakur
Our correspondent in Bihar
