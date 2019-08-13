Policeman comes face to face with Naxal sister during encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

By ANI

SUKMA (CHHATTISGARH): An astonishing incident came to the fore in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, where a policeman and his Naxal sister found themselves on the opposite sides of a rebellion. Rama, who was also a Naxal before, joined the police team as its eye and ear, last year.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said, "On July 29, our police team had an encountered with the Naxals in the forest area of Kunta area. We recovered two bodies from the site. Vetti Rama had already surrendered last year and now he is working as our companion. He works for us and delivers specific information."

"During the encounter, Vetti Rama and his sister Vetti Kanni saw each other following which Kanni's guards started shooting at him. While two Naxals died in the face-off, Kanni managed to escape," he added.

The police official said efforts are being made to persuade Naxals into surrendering and bring them back on track. "Police teams are regularly trying to convince such people, to work with them and do some sort of constructive work."

"We do promote this message by sending letters and emotional appeals. Even Vetti Rama tried to convince her sister by writing letters and urging her to join the forces. But Vetti Kanni reverted through a letter and said Vetti Rama is a coward man. We believe that Vetti Kanni will join the forces one day if we continue to maintain pressure on them," Sinha added.

Meanwhile, Rama said as a Raksha Bandhan gift, he asked his sister to surrender. "I wrote to her several times and requested her to join the forces. I know she will not heed my requests as she does not believe in celebrating festivals, but this is the only way I can reach out to her now," he added.