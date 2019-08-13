Home Nation

Survey to map out sex work among minors

Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan, a platform working towards ending sexual violence, is mapping out districts in the country where caste-based sex work among minors is prevalent.

Published: 13th August 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan, a platform working towards ending sexual violence, is mapping out districts in the country where caste-based sex work among minors is prevalent.
The survey would be conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
According to the Rashtriya Garima Abhiyan (RGA), the communities engaged in this profession mostly belong to scheduled caste, scheduled tribes and denotified tribes.

In many communities, inter-generational sex work continues to be prevalent and children are often pushed in to this cycle. “The study would assess the prevalence of caste-based sex work among minors. We would bring out the report within the next two months. These are cases of unrecognised rapes which remain invisible,” said Ashif Shaikh, convener, RGA.

The platform is also rallying for the importance of the accused being charged under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences and not only under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 in cases of children trafficked and engaged in sexual exploitation.

According to the 2016 National Crime Records Bureau report, over 8,000 cases of human trafficking cases were reported in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp