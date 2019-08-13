Tribals shut down Trinamool party office allegedly set up on labourer’s land

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A Tribals’ social organisation in West Bengal’s Jungle Mahal shut down the ruling party’s two-storey office that is allegedly set up on the land of a daily wage earner which was acquired by the party by making false promises to him.

Bijay Soren, the owner of the land who now works as a daily labourer, alleged local Trinamool leaders had told him two-and-a-half-years ago that a pump-house would be set up on the land under one of the state government’s scheme.

“They promised me job for my family at the government project and a plot would be given to me in the same area,’’ he said.

The leaders of Bharat Jakat Majhi Pargana Mahal, the social body that controls the tribals in West Midnapore, Purulia, Midnapore and Bankura districts forced the ruling party’s workers to leave and locked the office building at Chandrakona in West Midnapore district.

“The party’s leaders were informed to ensure justice to the poor man, but they did not pay any heed. So, we took the decision to lock the party office,’’ said vice president of the tribals’ body Manoranjan Murmu.

The shutdown left the party leaders red-faced at a time when their supremo Mamata Banerjee’s initiatives are attempting to sort out cut money and corruption issues among her party’s local leaders. Ajit Maity, Trinamool’s West Midnapore district president said there was a misunderstanding between Soren and local party leaders.

Recently, Trinamool’s election strategist Prashant Kishor and his IPAC (Indian Political Action Committee) team officers had called up party local leaders in former Maoists’ stronghold in an attempt to make inroads in the area and intensify the reach of the Didi Ke Bolo campaign.

However, Sources in the ruling party said Kishor’s men are not happy with the feedback received by party’s MLAs and other leaders.

“Kishor’s team feels our leaders are suppressing the criticism that they are facing from the public during their visits to villages,’’ said a Trinamool leader.

TMC launders money Through Puja: BJP

Reacting to Mamata Banerjee’s criticism over Income Tax department’s notices by to Durga Puja organisers, the BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha on Monday said, “Senior TMC leaders and ministers use their positions in puja committees to launder their black money looted through cut money and chit fund scams.”

Question joblessness: Mamata to youth

Hours after hitting out at the Centre for highest unemployment in the country in past 45 years, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the youth to question the joblessness in the country.

“I appeal to the youth, the students & the new generation: be strong and ask for answers. There is no answer to unemployment problems,” Mamata tweeted on Monday.

Both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress targeted young electors as Prime Minister Modi and Mamata, in their speeches, tried to win their heart. Referring to central government data that put West Bengal at the top of the states with highest GDP growth, Banerjee said unemployment in the state has dipped by 45 per cent under her rule.

On Sunday, she said the agenda of BJP-led central government had shifted from economic development to ‘’only politics’’. She also criticised the central government’s move to corporatise several PSUs.