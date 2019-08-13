Home Nation

Tribals shut down Trinamool party office allegedly set up on labourer’s land

Bijay Soren, the owner of the land who now works as a daily labourer, alleged local Trinamool leaders had told him two-and-a-half-years ago that a pump-house would be set up on the land.

Published: 13th August 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: A Tribals’ social organisation in West Bengal’s Jungle Mahal shut down the ruling party’s two-storey office that is allegedly set up on the land of a daily wage earner which was acquired by the party by making false promises to him.

Bijay Soren, the owner of the land who now works as a daily labourer, alleged local Trinamool leaders had told him two-and-a-half-years ago that a pump-house would be set up on the land under one of the state government’s scheme.

“They promised me job for my family at the government project and a plot would be given to me in the same area,’’ he said.   

The leaders of Bharat Jakat Majhi Pargana Mahal, the social body that controls the tribals in West Midnapore, Purulia, Midnapore and Bankura districts forced the ruling party’s workers to leave and locked the office building at Chandrakona in West Midnapore district.

ALSO READ | Gorkhaland row: Trinamool sees red in Amit Shah's letter to Darjeeling MP Raju Bista

“The party’s leaders were informed to ensure justice to the poor man, but they did not pay any heed. So, we took the decision to lock the party office,’’ said vice president of the tribals’ body Manoranjan Murmu.

The shutdown left the party leaders red-faced at a time when their supremo Mamata Banerjee’s initiatives are attempting to sort out cut money and corruption issues among her party’s local leaders. Ajit Maity, Trinamool’s West Midnapore district president said there was a misunderstanding between Soren and local party leaders.

Recently, Trinamool’s election strategist Prashant Kishor and his IPAC (Indian Political Action Committee) team officers had called up party local leaders in former Maoists’ stronghold in an attempt to make inroads in the area and intensify the reach of the Didi Ke Bolo campaign.

ALSO READ | Prashant Kishor’s team denied office space by Trinamool’s grievance cell

However, Sources in the ruling party said Kishor’s men are not happy with the feedback received by party’s MLAs and other leaders.

“Kishor’s team feels our leaders are suppressing the criticism that they are facing from the public during their visits to villages,’’ said a Trinamool leader.

TMC launders money Through Puja: BJP

Reacting to Mamata Banerjee’s criticism over Income Tax department’s notices by to Durga Puja organisers, the BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha on Monday said, “Senior TMC leaders and ministers use their positions in puja committees to launder their black money looted through cut money and chit fund scams.”

Question joblessness: Mamata to youth

Hours after hitting out at the Centre for highest unemployment in the country in past 45 years, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the youth to question the joblessness in the country.

“I appeal to the youth, the students & the new generation: be strong and ask for answers. There is no answer to unemployment problems,” Mamata tweeted on Monday.

Both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress targeted young electors as Prime Minister Modi and Mamata, in their speeches, tried to win their heart. Referring to central government data that put West Bengal at the top of the states with highest GDP growth, Banerjee said unemployment in the state has dipped by 45 per cent under her rule.

On Sunday, she said the agenda of BJP-led central government had shifted from economic development to ‘’only politics’’. She also criticised the central government’s move to corporatise several PSUs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jungle Mahal Trinamool
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp