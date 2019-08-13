Home Nation

'Will visit J-K, don't need special aircraft': Rahul hits back at Governor Satya Pal Malik

The Gandhi scion's statement came after Malik hit out at the former for his remarks that there have been reports of violence in Kashmir, saying he will send him an aircraft to visit the valley.

Published: 13th August 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 01:37 PM

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accepted Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's invitation to visit the state, saying that the delegation of Opposition leaders will visit but do not need special aircraft for that purpose. 

Rahul also urged Malik to allow him and other opposition leaders the freedom to meet local people, and soldiers.

Gandhi said in a tweet, "Dear Governor Malik, A delegation of opposition leaders & I will take you up on your gracious invitation to visit J&K and Ladakh. We won't need an aircraft but please ensure us the freedom to travel & meet the people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed over there."

The Gandhi scion's statement came after Malik on Monday hit out at the former for his remarks that there have been reports of violence in Kashmir, saying he will send him an aircraft to visit the valley and observe the ground situation.

ALSO READ | 'Army prepared to deal with any security challenge in J&K': General Rawat warns Pakistan 

The governor said Gandhi should feel ashamed about the behaviour of one of his leaders who was talking like an "idiot" in Parliament.

"I have invited Rahul Gandhi to come here. I will send you a plane, to observe (the situation) and then speak up. You are a responsible person and you should not speak like this," Malik said.

Malik was replying to a question about statements and reports by some leaders and the media about the violence in Kashmir.

On Saturday night, Gandhi said that some reports had come in from Jammu and Kashmir about the violence there and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must assuage concerns over the matter in a transparent manner.

ALSO READ | 'Trump has made it clear mediation offer on Kashmir not on table anymore': Top Indian diplomat

The governor said there was no communal angle in scrapping provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35-A was for everyone. There is no communal angle (for scrapping it) in Leh, Kargil, Jammu, Rajouri-Poonch and not here either (Kashmir). There is no communal angle to it," he said.

Malik said that the issue was being fanned by some people but they were not successful in it.

ALSO READ | Voices from Jammu and Kashmir must be heard, says Manmohan Singh in first remarks on Article 370

"Foreign press has made an attempt (of wrong reportage) and we have warned them. All hospitals are open for you and if even a single person has been hit by a bullet, prove it. But only four people were hit by pellets in legs when there was violence by youths and there were no serious injuries to anyone," he said.

Replying to a question about allegations that Kashmir has been turned into a concentration camp, the governor said that despite being educated, people don't know the meaning of a concentration camp.

"I know what it is. I have gone to jail 30 times. Even then, I will not term it as a concentration camp. They (Congress) imprisoned people for one-and-half-years during Emergency, but nobody termed them concentration camps. Is preventative arrest (equal to) a concentration camp," he asked.

(With PTI Inputs)

