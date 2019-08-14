7 dead as truck overturns in UP's Badaun

By PTI

BADAUN (UP): At least seven people were killed and four seriously injured when a truck overturned and fell on them in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday night on the Badaun-Farrukhabad road in the Usava police station area.

The wheat-laden truck overturned and fell on a shop, killing seven people and injuring four, district Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Tripathi said.

The deceased have been identified as shopkeeper Sohanpal, his granddaughters Kajal and Nandini, and two 'kanwariyas' (devotees of Lord Shiva).

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital, the officer added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who returned from Russia in the evening, announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured, an official said.