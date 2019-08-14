Air India flight aborted landing due to dogs at Goa airport runway, claims passenger

By PTI

PANAJI: A Mumbai-Goa Air India flight aborted landing at the Goa airport on Tuesday morning when the pilot spotted dogs on the runway, according to a passenger.

Govind Gaonkar, who said he was on board the flight from Mumbai to Goa, claimed that the pilot aborted the landing seconds before the touchdown.

"He went full throttle and took off again only to land again after a turn around of 15 minutes," Gaonkar tweeted.

"Upon enquiring with the pilot he explained that there were five to six dogs on the runway. It was absolutely annoying."

"What would DGCA explain now. It was dangerous," he added.

When contacted, an official from the Goa airport said an inquiry would be conducted into the alleged incident.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly and former chief minister Digambar Kamat sought an inquiry by the Director-General of Civil Aviation into the incident.

"Will DGCA take note of this serious lapse? Safety of passengers put at risk. I urge @MoCA_GOI to take cognizance and act," the Congress leader tweeted and tagged the office of the Goa chief minister.