GoAir passenger in Bagdogra airport not allowed to board plane for refusing to be frisked

The passenger who was scheduled to travel to New Delhi in the flight G8-151 did not cooperate while being frisked before boarding the aircraft.

KOLKATA: Low-cost carrier GoAir on Tuesday said it did not allow a passenger to board an aircraft at the Bagdogra airport in West Bengal after he refused to undergo a mandatory second security check and commented that he had a bomb.

The passenger who was scheduled to travel to New Delhi in the flight G8-151 did not cooperate while being frisked before boarding the aircraft and demanded to know why he was being checked so many times.

"Yes I have a bomb, kya kar loge (what will you do)," the airlines quoted the passenger as saying when he was asked to cooperate for the second frisking on Saturday.

According to an August 5 directive of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the "Secondary Ladder Point Security" that require passengers to be checked again just before they board a plane has been made compulsory in all the airports, the airline said.

It claimed that the staff at the ladder point requested the passenger several times to cooperate, but he refused and said the security measures were intended to "harass passengers".

The passenger reportedly said he was already properly checked by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel and would not allow another check.

He allegedly repeated his statement, "If I carry a bomb, kya kar loge" when senior officials were called in.

The airlines then refused to allow him to board the plane and his luggage offloaded, the GoAir said adding that a complaint against the passenger was lodged to the Out Post Police Station in Bagdogra.

The local police authorities, however, did not comment on the issue.

