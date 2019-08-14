Parliament House glitters in new lighting system

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Parliament got a special dynamic lighting system that have been installed on its facade, enhancing the grandeur of the over 90-year-old edifice with different hues ahead of Independence Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the light system on Tuesday in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers, members of Parliament from different political parties.

A large number of Parliament staff was also present during the event.

According to Lok Sabha secretariat officials, 875 LED lights, which will change colour every few seconds, have been placed on the facade of the Parliament House, which has 144 pillars measuring 27 feet each.

The lights are power-efficient and uses only one-fifth of the electricity compared to other types of lights.

A similar lighting system was installed on the South and North Block at Raisina Hills in 2017.