Shocker in Madhya Pradesh: Patient found murdered on bed at Shivpuri district hospital

A suspected TB patient, who was admitted in the quarantined ward on Monday following breathing problems was found dead on the bed at around 3 pm with a deep wound on the neck.

Published: 14th August 2019 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a shocking case, which exposes the state of security at government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh, a 55-year-old patient Suresh Shakya was found murdered on the bed in the Tuberculosis (TB) Ward of Shivpuri district hospital on Tuesday.

A suspected TB patient, who was admitted in the quarantined ward on Monday following breathing problems was found dead on the bed at around 3 pm.

Deep wound on the neck and throat suggested his throat was slit by the assassin with something sharp, possibly a razor blade between 10 am and 2 pm, police sources said.

“A case of murder has been registered against unidentified accused under Section 302 and investigations are underway,” Shivpuri district police superintendent Rajesh Singh Chandel told The New Indian Express.

While the cops are trying to figure out who could have murdered Shakya, the incident has exposed callous state of security at the hospital.

A native of Ludhwali village of Shivpuri district only, Shakya owned some properties, owing to which he was having enmity with some of his close relatives, who are now untraceable.

madhya pradesh hospital murder hospital Patient murdered
