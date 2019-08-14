Home Nation

Strong stench in Taj Mahal's toilets forces ASI to work out truce with employees on strike

The employees of BVG who were on strike alleged they had not been paid their salaries for the past six months, and even after repeated reminders, no action had been initiated by the ASI.

Published: 14th August 2019 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal (File | PTI)

By IANS

AGRA: Alarmed over a spate of complaints from tourists regarding stinking toilets in the Taj Mahal, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials on Wednesday worked out a truce with the sanitation workers on strike who returned to work to clean up the mess.

After Tuesday's downpour, the Taj Mahal looked dazzling white and the lawns were fresh with lush green grass cover. Visitors expressed satisfaction at the level of cleanliness.

On Tuesday, around 30 'safai karamcharis' hired by the Bharat Vikas Group (BVG) had gone on strike to demand disbursement of their salaries.

Within a few hours, the whole area was filled with the stench causing uneasiness among the visitors who started complaining about this.

The ASI deployed its own staff to help clean the toilets and clear the mess left unattended by the striking workers of the Bharat Vikas Group. BVG has been contracted by the ASI to clean and maintain public toilets in the Mughal monuments in Agra.

The employees of BVG on strike alleged they had not been paid their salaries for the past six months, and even after repeated reminders, no action had been initiated by the ASI.

ASI officials said they had informed the headquarters in New Delhi and "some action was likely to happen soon."

The workers who were on strike levelled serious charges against the ASI and blamed the officials for dragging their case for long, showing hardly any sensitivity to their plight.

They alleged that the wife of one of the worker's had died in hospital as her treatment was delayed for want of money.

Meanwhile, Ved Gautam, a tourist guide at the Taj Mahal said: "The ASI should have made alternative arrangements or ensured the workers were paid. How can they take this problem so lightly?

The holiday crowds are already here. It is, therefore, necessary that the basic infrastructural facilities be maintained in top condition.

The ASI should also provide protection to visitors from stray animals, monkeys, dogs and buffaloes, seen going berserk so often," Gautam added.

Meanwhile, security arrangements were beefed up ahead of the Independence Day, both in the monuments and in the city, following intelligence inputs of violence.

Senior officials, including the District Magistrate N.G. Ravi Kumar, inspected the central jail where Kashmiri detainees had been shifted. The constant vigil was being kept at known flashpoints in the city, police officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Safai Karamcharis Taj Mahal Bharat Vikas Group
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp