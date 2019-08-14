Home Nation

Sushma Swaraj transformed MEA, oriented it to 'people's call': Modi

Remembering Sushma Swaraj, Modi said the BJP leader had a 'Haryanvi touch' as she put across her points forcefully if she believed she was right.

Published: 14th August 2019 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with late Sushma Swaraj. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Sushma Swaraj as external affairs minister transformed her ministry from being bound to protocol to one oriented to "people's call" and recalled she had urged him to deliver his first UN speech from a prepared text and not speak impromptu.

Joined by leaders from all major parties, Modi paid rich tributes to the BJP stalwart, who died last week, at a condolence meeting here.

The prime minister said he learnt a lot from her and then spoke about his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, months after he had assumed the office for the first time.

After she received him, he suggested that they sit together as he had to deliver his speech the next day, Modi said.

Swaraj enquired where his speech was and he said he never writes his speeches as he finds it difficult.

"She said, 'aisa nahi hota hai bhai' (It does work like this brother). You have to speak about India to the world. You cannot speak as you wish. I was prime minister and she was my colleague minister taking care of the external affairs ministry," Modi said.

The prime minister said he had undertaken a long travel and was also on fast due to 'navratra' but she insisted he share his thoughts.

The ministry prepared a draft speech for him, he said.

"It was her request. One may be a fine orator but there are some forums which have their own traditions.

This was the first lesson Sushma ji had taught me," he said, adding that she had the courage to speak what she believed to be right.

Referring to Swaraj's prompt response to Indians facing problems abroad or related to the ministry, he said she transformed the ministry.

"She changed this whole thrust in the ministry about protocol into people's call. India is with all Indians living abroad in their pain irrespective of the colour of their passports," he said.

The number of 'Passport Seva Kendra' rose to 505 under her from around only 77, he said.

Remembering her, Modi said the BJP leader also had a "Haryanvi touch" as she put across her points forcefully if she believed she was right.

Noting that she died hours after expressing her joy as Parliament passed the government's resolution to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister said she was very happy and died peacefully.

Swaraj had tweeted on August 6 that she had been waiting to see this day in her life.

Hours later, she suffered a massive heart stroke and passed away.

BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party's working president J P Nadda, besides Anand Sharma of the Congress, Rajiv Ranjan of JD(U) Dinesh Trivedi of the Trinamool Congress, Pinaki Misra of the BJD, LJP's Ram Vilas Paswan, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant and opposition leader Sharad Yadav were among others who spoke at the condolence meeting.

Representatives of AIADMK, DMK and TRS also spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sushma swaraj Modi
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp