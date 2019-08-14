Home Nation

Swachh Sarvekshan 2020: Focus on waste water reuse

The government has set a target of making the country ODF by October 2 this year.

Published: 14th August 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri and secretary Durga Shankar Mishra (L) launch ‘Swachh Sarvekshan- 2020’ toolkit on Tuesday| Pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A focus on wastewater treatment and its reuse will be one of the main components of the Swachh Sarvekshan, 2020, stated Minister of State for Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri while launching the survey with the theme Cleanliness is Our Right, on Tuesday.

Puri also launched Swachh Survekshan 2020 tool-kit which has the detailed survey methodology and component indicators with scores to help cities to prepare themselves for the survey.

The minister said the survey’s major focus has always been on citizen engagement, be it through feedback or indicators involving their participation. The ministry also launched the Water PLUS Protocol which aims to provide a guideline for cities and towns to ensure that no untreated waste-water is released into the environment.

The minister said 24 states and more than 3,800 cities have been certified Open Defecation-Free (ODF) by now. “More than 98% of our toilet construction targets have been met. We are on track to achieve our sanitation targets,” he added. The government has set a target of making the country ODF by October 2 this year.

