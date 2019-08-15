Home Nation

Arunachal officer, who ‘sexually assaulted’ a minor girl, sent on compulsory retirement

The accused, Tani Jongkey who is a Joint Commissioner (Tax and Excise), was forthwith sent on compulsory retirement under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.  

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Setting a precedent, the BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh has punished a senior official, accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, by sending him on “compulsory retirement”.

Official sources said the accused, Tani Jongkey who is a Joint Commissioner (Tax and Excise), was forthwith sent on compulsory retirement under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965. He had allegedly committed the crime in 2017.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) confirmed the action taken against Jongkey who is still roaming free.

“His termination is an official procedure. Now, the criminal case will follow,” an official of the CMO said. 

An order on the action taken against Jongkey was issued by Chief Secretary Satya Gopal on August 12. The “penalty” on him was imposed by the governor taking into consideration “all facts and circumstances of the case and after examining all documents placed on record and after being totally convinced with the recommendation of the inquiry officer and keeping in view the sensitivity and seriousness of the matter and grave misconduct committed by the delinquent officer”.

A case was earlier registered with the police against the accused who was booked under Sections 341/354 of Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“The charged officer in his reply to defend the recommendation of the inquiry officer did not present any new and convincing evidence in his defence for consideration and as such, the charges against the erring officer were found to be proved beyond reasonable doubt,” the order reads.

The state government had placed Jongkey under suspension in 2017 and this prompted him to file a writ petition in the Gauhati High Court praying for the revocation of his suspension. When the suspension was not reviewed in 90 days, the court reinstated him. Later, a two-member inquiry committee probing the charges against the official found him to have indulged in misconduct and misbehaviour with the minor and recommended exemplary penalty against him.

Ever since the alleged crime, the girl’s family received several requests as well as threats to withdraw the case. The family was also pressurized by a section of politicians to come to a compromise but it remained unmoved. All that it wanted was justice for the girl.

