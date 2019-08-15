Home Nation

Bihar's Bhagalpur jail inmates celebrate Independence day with a difference 

Members of musical band–cum-cultural-troupe mesmerised other inmates by their performances and made them dance to the tunes of patriotic songs.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PATNA: It was a gala-day for the inmates of Bihar’s Bhagalpur based Shaheed Juba Sahni Jail, who formed a musical ban-cum-cultural troupe and celebrated India’s 73rd Independence Day by putting up a mesmerising musical show after saluting the national flag on Thursday. 

According to jail superintendent Rupak Kumar, 22 prisoners of the jail have formed this musical band-cum-cultural troupe and of them, eight are serving life-terms while the rest are serving short term punishments. Kumar said 70 other inmates are taking music classes and learning to play different musical instruments in jail.

Jail sources added that the inmates' musical band sang many patriotic songs like 'Dil dia hai jan bhi denge ye watan tere liye’ from Bollywood hit ‘Karma’ flick to ‘Ye mere watan ke logo jara yad karo quarbai' and other patriotic songs.

The entire premises of jail was inspired with patriotic fervours when the musical programme started and many of the inmates were seen with tears in their eyes and saluting the national flags when the song ‘Ye mere watan ke logo jara yad karo quarbai' was being sung. 

In Bihar prison wing, this is the second musical band party formed by prisoners after the first one formed by the inmates of Patna based Beur jail.

Quoting some recent research, Kumar said music heals the stress and brings a lot of behaviour changes to listeners. “Music is now being used as therapy to inmates in many foreign countries. The prisoners of my jail are getting changed with after being exposed to music related activities". he claimed.

Two convicts namely Manoj Natt and Kundan Tanti, who are well versed in playing musical instruments, have voluntarily started imparted training to other convicts and inmates in playing the instruments.


 

