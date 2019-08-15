Home Nation

'Congress-led governments contributed a lot for India's development': Gehlot counters Modi

The Rajasthan CM said that an impression was being created that every development in the country happened only after 2014 when the Narendra Modi-led dispensation assumed office.

Published: 15th August 2019 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Previous Congress-led governments contributed a lot for India's development and infrastructure building based on which the country reached the height where it is today, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said after hoisting the national flag on the 73rd Independence Day here on Thursday.

He said that an impression was being created that every development in the country happened only after 2014 when the Narendra Modi-led dispensation assumed office.

It was not true as former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had laid the foundation and contributed a lot for infrastructure development in the country, he added.

The chief minister also alleged that some forces in the country were trying to distort history.

Noting that economic development in the country is at present sliding, there is no investment and job creation is a big challenge, he said the central government should take steps to revive the economy.

Addressing the state-level Independence Day function at SMS Stadium here, Gehlot said that every government since Independence has contributed in the development of the nation.

"Jawaharlal Nehru had laid the foundation of the development. Big projects of dams, canals were started. Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandi laid down their lives for the nation. They all were visionary leaders and contributed for the nation's development," he said.

ALSO READ | We neither nurse problems, nor keep them pending: PM Modi on Article 370 abrogation

He said that IIT, IIM, ISRO and other major institutions were set up, infrastructure development took place, IT revolution came in under the Congress-led governments and it paved the way for the nation's growth.

"The erstwhile UPA government had started the right-based era and MGNREGA, Right to Information Act, right to education were given. The present government at the Centre diluted the RTI Act," he said.

"Democracy in the country remained strong after the Independence and the place where the country is standing today is because of the contribution of former governments. The impression being created today that everything has happened after 2014, is not true. All that could happen because of visionary leaders had contributed," he said.

"We need to make the young generation aware of it. No one should distort history. Those who do this, cannot make history themselves," he said.

He said that his government was committed to delivering good governance and a transparent administration which has zero-tolerance for corruption.

"The rule of law should prevail. We have made efforts to strengthen law and order situation. Directions have been given to register FIR of every complaint. This may lead to an increase in the number of FIRs registered in the state but we are making it sure that every FIR is registered and action is taken," he said.

Gehlot said that when Congress was in opposition in the state, it maintained its pressure on the BJP government in the interest of people.

He also highlighted the achievements of his government in the sector of education, healthcare and infrastructure development among others.

Gehlot said that the oil refinery project in Barmer was started during his earlier term.

"Arab countries are rich today because of crude oil production. Today, the state is contributing 24 per cent of the total crude oil production in the country and we will ensure that the project of oil refinery in the state do well," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
73rd Independence Day Ashok Gehlot congress Jawaharlal Nehru Indira Gandhi Rajiv Gandhi
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp