'Congress-led governments contributed a lot for India's development': Gehlot counters Modi

By PTI

JAIPUR: Previous Congress-led governments contributed a lot for India's development and infrastructure building based on which the country reached the height where it is today, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said after hoisting the national flag on the 73rd Independence Day here on Thursday.

He said that an impression was being created that every development in the country happened only after 2014 when the Narendra Modi-led dispensation assumed office.

It was not true as former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had laid the foundation and contributed a lot for infrastructure development in the country, he added.

The chief minister also alleged that some forces in the country were trying to distort history.

Noting that economic development in the country is at present sliding, there is no investment and job creation is a big challenge, he said the central government should take steps to revive the economy.

Addressing the state-level Independence Day function at SMS Stadium here, Gehlot said that every government since Independence has contributed in the development of the nation.

"Jawaharlal Nehru had laid the foundation of the development. Big projects of dams, canals were started. Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandi laid down their lives for the nation. They all were visionary leaders and contributed for the nation's development," he said.

He said that IIT, IIM, ISRO and other major institutions were set up, infrastructure development took place, IT revolution came in under the Congress-led governments and it paved the way for the nation's growth.

"The erstwhile UPA government had started the right-based era and MGNREGA, Right to Information Act, right to education were given. The present government at the Centre diluted the RTI Act," he said.

"Democracy in the country remained strong after the Independence and the place where the country is standing today is because of the contribution of former governments. The impression being created today that everything has happened after 2014, is not true. All that could happen because of visionary leaders had contributed," he said.

"We need to make the young generation aware of it. No one should distort history. Those who do this, cannot make history themselves," he said.

He said that his government was committed to delivering good governance and a transparent administration which has zero-tolerance for corruption.

"The rule of law should prevail. We have made efforts to strengthen law and order situation. Directions have been given to register FIR of every complaint. This may lead to an increase in the number of FIRs registered in the state but we are making it sure that every FIR is registered and action is taken," he said.

Gehlot said that when Congress was in opposition in the state, it maintained its pressure on the BJP government in the interest of people.

He also highlighted the achievements of his government in the sector of education, healthcare and infrastructure development among others.

Gehlot said that the oil refinery project in Barmer was started during his earlier term.

"Arab countries are rich today because of crude oil production. Today, the state is contributing 24 per cent of the total crude oil production in the country and we will ensure that the project of oil refinery in the state do well," he said.