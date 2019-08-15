Ex-mayor of Kolkata Sovan Chatterjee joins saffron ranks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing with snapping up Trinamool MLAs, the BJP on Wednesday inducted former Kolkata mayor and sitting legislator Sovan Chatterjee. He was previously a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh formally inducted Chatterjee in the party. Afterwards, he called on BJP working president J P Nadda.

Elaborating on the reason behind joining the BJP, Chatterjee said, “I was not happy with Trinamool’s atrocities in the panchayat elections. My former party did not allow opposition candidates to file their nominations. The BJP is a party that is working for the nation under the bold leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.”

BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukul Roy said Chatterjee had played crucial roles in TMC’s bid to wrest power in the state from the Left.

“With the TMC legislators leaving, I can say that the Mamata Banerjee led outfit will not even get the status of the Opposition party in West Bengal after the 2021 Assembly polls,” Roy said.