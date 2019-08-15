Home Nation

Ex-mayor of Kolkata Sovan Chatterjee joins saffron ranks

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh formally inducted Chatterjee in the party. Afterwards, he called on BJP working president J P Nadda.   

Published: 15th August 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Former mayor MLA Shovan Chatterjee from Kolkata joined BJP under leadership of BJP general secretary Arun Singh and West Bengal senior BJP leader Mukul Roy in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Parveen Negi | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing with snapping up Trinamool MLAs, the BJP on Wednesday inducted former Kolkata mayor and sitting legislator Sovan Chatterjee. He was previously a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal. 

Elaborating on the reason behind joining the BJP, Chatterjee said, “I was not happy with Trinamool’s atrocities in the panchayat elections. My former party did not allow opposition candidates to file their nominations. The BJP is a party that is working for the nation under the bold leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.”

BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukul Roy said Chatterjee had played crucial roles in TMC’s bid to wrest power in the state from the Left. 

“With the TMC legislators leaving, I can say that the Mamata Banerjee led outfit will not even get the status of the Opposition party in West Bengal after the 2021 Assembly polls,” Roy said.

TAGS
Sovan Chatterjee Trinamool BJP Arun Singh J P Nadda
