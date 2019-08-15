Haryana families to have unique identification numbers, says CM Khattar

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that each family in the state would be provided with a unique identification number.

Khattar was addressing the gathering after unfurling the National Flag at the 73rd Independence Day celebrations in Sonipat.

He added that a data-base of all families in the state is being prepared to ensure that people get benefits of various social security schemes at their doorstep.

He said that Haryana would soon become a policy-driven state where welfare schemes and policies would be prepared as per the need of the society and people would not be required to raise any demand for the same.

He said that the present state government during its tenure so far has worked honestly for the welfare of all sections of society. "We are satisfied with our performance but much more needs to be done", he added assuring the people that the government would further expedite its pace of development to take Haryana to new heights.

Under the able guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government worked with the motto of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas and Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek and ensured uniform development in all 22 districts and 90 assembly constituencies of the state without any discrimination, he added.