Home Nation

In last five years, 70 percent of newly added seats and berths in Indian trains are in AC class

The trend shows that the Indian Railways prefers to serve passengers who can afford higher ticket fares. Share of sleeper berths had fallen from 54% to 50%.

Published: 15th August 2019 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

indian railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 70 percent of berths and seats added in the trains across the country in the last five years are in the air-conditioned classes, revealed the data sourced by ‘Express’ through RTI.

The Indian Railways has increased the total number of seats and berths from 49.02 crore to 54.37 crore between April 2014 and March 2019. The addition of 5.35 crore seats and berths was by introduction of new trains and argumentation of existing trains.

However, a whopping 3.73 crore berths (70 %) were added in various air-conditioned classes . Only 1.61 crore (30%) is in the non-AC category.

Rail users say that by replacing the sleeper coaches with three-tier AC coaches in the highly demanded sections, the railways has been creating artificial demand for AC classes. This was used as justification to introduce premier trains across India, rued T Mohammed Mubeen, former member of Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee, Chennai.

“While replacing the conventional ICF rake with modern LHB rake, two to three sleeper coaches were removed forcing the passengers to opt for AC classes whose ticket fares are 200 to 250 percent higher than the sleeper coaches,” Mubeen said.

Of the 1.61 crore in the non-AC category, 82.72 lakh are sleeper berths and 79.01 lakhs are second class seats. Of the 3.73 crore in AC category, 2.75 crore berths (51 %) are in the three tier AC class.

An analysis into the data shows that the number of berths in three tier AC class increased from 7.64 crore to 10.39 crore between 2014 and 2019 registering 26 percent increase. However, sleeper berths rose from 26.68 crore to 27.51 crore for the same period showing just 3 percent rise.

Class wise break up of number of seats/berths in Indian railways (in Crore)

Class

2014-15

2018-19

Sleeper

26.68

27.51

Second Seat (2S)

8.18

8.97

Three tier AC

7.64

10.39

Two Tier AC

2.63

3.03

First AC

.24

.29

Chair Car

3.38

3.91

Executive class

.14

.16

First Class

.082

.031

Three tier Economy

 0

.034
Total

49.02

54.37

The addition of new berths in AC classes has resulted in bringing down the share of sleeper berths in Indian railways from 54% to 50 % between 2014 and 2019 and increased share of 3rd AC sleeper berths from 15% to 19%. The RTI reply was given by Centre of Railway Information System (CRIS), an information technology wing of Indian railways which maintains the IRCTC.

The passengers alleged that the trend shows that the Railways is preferring to serve only passengers who could afford air conditioned coaches.

Railway earnings through passenger ticketing 2014-2019

Financial year

Number of passengers 

(in crore)

Passenger ticket earnings (in crore)

2014 – 15

823

42,189.61

2015 - 16

815.1

44,283.59

2016 - 17

821.9

46,280.45

2017 -18

828.7

48,643.14

2018 – 19  

843.8

51,000.20

Mubeen said that barring a few regular express trains railways, many of the new trains introduced were premier trains like UDAY, Humsafar, Duronto, AC Express, Tejas and Vande Bharat (Train 18) expresses whose ticket fares were as high as flight charges. "When the tikets not available in sleeper class, passengers forced to opt for 3rd AC class paying excessive fare,” he added

When contacted by Express, a senior railway official said the move was a policy decision to reduce the subsidy burden of railways. “Railways earns revenue without any subsidy from AC coaches. The number of AC coaches will be increased in highly congested sections."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railways Indian Railways AC berth
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp