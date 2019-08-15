Home Nation

Independence Day celebrated at Attari-Wagah border with full enthusiasm

Women from different parts of the country visited the border with bliss and joy and tied the rakhis on the wrists of security personnel as a gesture of gratitude.

Published: 15th August 2019 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan during celebration of 73rd Independence Day at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah border post on August 15, 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

ATTARI (Punjab): Amid the raging tension between India and Pakistan over the recent development in Jammu and Kashmir, thousands of people gathered on the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab and celebrated India's 73rd Independence Day on Thursday with utmost joy and fervour.

Pakistan Rangers soldiers in black uniform face
Indian Border Security Force soldiers at a daily
closing ceremony at Wagah border post,
Aug. 14, 2019. (Photo | AP)

Marching band contingent of Border Security Force (BSF) playing to the tunes of "Himmat Watan ki Hamse hai", "Ye Desh hai veer Jawano ka" and other patriotic songs, was loudly applauded by the audience. Dance performances by the groups of men and women, clad in traditional Punjabi attire, has stolen the show.

People were seen taking selfies and capturing moments on their mobile phones. Many children, young and elders wore a tricolour cap and were seen waving the national flag. People raised the slogan "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" to the top of their voices.

Earlier in the day, women tied 'rakhi' to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on the occasion of "Raksha Bandhan". Women from different parts of the country visited the border with bliss and joy and tied the rakhis on the wrists of security personnel as a gesture of gratitude.

A woman from Pune speaking to ANI said, "I am really happy to be here at Attari-Wagah border, celebrating rakhi with personnel and I want to thank them for all their hard work and efforts that they are doing for the for the country."

Personnel were also greeted with sweets after the women tied Rakhi on their wrists. As India also celebrates its 73rd Independence Day today, rakhi celebration elevated the happiness of the people.

