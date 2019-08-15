Indore man under police scanner for renting property to terror suspect

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Indore Police is likely to question the owner who let out his house to 2014 Burdwan blast accused Zahir Ul Shaikh who tenanted it in the last two years.

Shaikh, hailing from Hayeterapara village under Thanarpara police station area of West Bengal’s Nadia district, was among the 30-odd accused charge-sheeted in the 2014 terror case. He was arrested by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team from Indore’s Azad Nagar area, Monday.

Zahir Ul rented a triple-storied house in Kohinoor Colony under Azad Nagar police station area but the house owner failed to get his credentials verified as per directives of the administration for purposes of rentals.

Zahir Ul, 31, who was on the run, worked as a wall painter and mason to avoid any form of suspicion.

Police said, he was a member of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, a Bangladesh (JMB) terror group.

“It has come to our notice that the man arrested by the NIA in the Burdwan terror case was living here but the house owner did not intimate the local police station. We’re examining the matter and action is likely against the house owner,” Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG-Indore) Ruchi Vardhan said on Wednesday.

Zahir Ul was produced before a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Indore which granted his transit remand to the NIA to enable it to produce him before the Special NIA Cases Court in Kolkata.

The arrested man was a senior member of the Nadia module and had attended a number of training camps conducted by the JMB.

He was allegedly a car driver at the Simulia Madarsa (40 km from the blast site) that served as the training centre for JMB terrorists.

The Madrasa acted as the nerve centre of the terror module operating out of Burdwan of West Bengal.