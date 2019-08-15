Home Nation

Jharkhand man, tied to hospital bed for jumping out of it, allegedly dies without treatment 

 A man brought to hospital for stomach pain, allegedly died  at night after being tied to the bed for jumping out of it due to pain at MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on  Wednesday.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: A man brought to the hospital for stomach pain, allegedly died at night after being tied to the bed for jumping out of it due to pain at MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on Wednesday.

“He kept trying to free himself from the bed the whole night in the emergency ward of the hospital but there were no doctors to attend to him,” said several eyewitnesses.

35-year-old Sawan Kumar was brought to the hospital after he complained of pain in the stomach on Monday evening after he had liquor. His friend Sunil Kalindi admitted him in the emergency ward.

Since both of them were heavily drunk, Sunil tied his friend to the bed as he jumped out of it due to the pain. Sunil then left for the night.

Sawan kept on tossing on the bed due to pain the whole night with neither doctors nor nurses to attend. None even tried to untie him.

When Sunil came back for him in the morning, Sawan was not breathing. He raised an alarm, which is when the doctors realized that he was dead.

The hospital administration said that it will look into the matter and act accordingly. 

