Kamal Nath directs MP officials to chalk out action plan for preventing cow-related accidents

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Concerned over the safety of cows, particularly during monsoon, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has directed officials to chalk out a detailed action plan for preventing cow-related road accidents, which prove fatal for both the animal and humans.

With the protection of cow forming an integral part of the Congress’s Vachan Patra (2018 assembly election manifesto), the CM has instructed the officials to draw a proper action plan till the gram panchayat level to prevent cow-related accidents particularly during the monsoon, when the cows often stray on the streets and highways due to wet soil in open fields and inundation of agricultural plots with rainwater.

“An action plan needs to be drawn up to village panchayat level, to ensure that cows don’t enter the roads and highways. Though less time is left for such an action plan in the ongoing monsoon season, it should be aimed to formulate and execute a detailed action in future,” said the CM on Wednesday.

The CM’s concern about cow-related road accidents, particularly during monsoon, doesn’t seem to be unfounded, as statistics present with the state police revealed that the state police received on an average eight phone calls daily about cow-related accidents over last three years.