Home Nation

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan cautions against constitutional violations in Independence Day speech

Vijayan said India is a country where states enjoy special privileges and any infringement into their rights would amount to the violation of the Constitution and federal principles.

Published: 15th August 2019 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday cautioned against attempts to weaken and violate the Constitution and said the values enshrined in the Constitution should be protected.

In a veiled attack on the Centre for scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, he said India is a country where states enjoy special privileges and any infringement into their rights would amount to the violation of the Constitution and federal principles.

Apparently referring to the detention of political leaders in Kashmir, the CPI(M) veteran said it should be introspected whether the country was distancing or moving closer to socialist and democratic values at a time when even leaders of democratic parties were placed under house arrest.

Vijayan was speaking after hoisting the national flag at the Central Stadium marking the Independence Day celebrations in the state.

"Each Independence Day gives the message of the need to safeguard the values enshrined in the Constitution," he said.

Federal spirit is the crux of the Constitution and any attempt to replace it with a "unitary" system can only be viewed as a violation of the constitutional principles, the chief minister said.

Kerala was going through a tough situation due to the floods, he said, adding the state would overcome the difficulties, like the August deluge last year, through united efforts.

The chief minister also condoled the deaths of over a hundred people in torrential rains and landslides in the recent days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan 73rd Independence Day
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ramesh
    Komrade Pinaray preaches one thing but practices some thing else. He is an autocrat who accepts no one else's opinion in his party. Past and present secretaries of the CPIM are/were his puppets. He has puppets in every position of power in Kerala. There are very strong allegations of him being the brain behind turning Kannur into killing fields. He was even named in the FIR for the murder of one Vadikall Narayanan. Not to mention the allegations in the SNC Lavalin imbrogio. The recent Masala Bond issue only strengthens the rumour of his corrupt practices. He leads a part for the proletariat
    20 hours ago reply
Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp