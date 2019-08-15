Home Nation

Ladakh locals rejoice as region celebrates first I-day since being announced as UT

A banner was seen on a street in Leh which proudly proclaimed the announcement "Union Territory of Ladakh celebrates its 1st Independence Day."

BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (in front) dances while celebrating Independence Day in Leh

BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (in front) dances while celebrating Independence Day in Leh (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

LEH (Ladakh): Expressing delight over the announcement of making Ladakh into a separate Union Territory, locals of Leh had put a banner on the street outlining the significance of 73rd Independence Day for the region.

On August 5, the Central government had introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Bill in the Parliament as per which Ladakh will be taken out of the state and will be a Union Territory without legislature.

WATCH | Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal shows dance moves during Independence Day celebrations

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Ram Madhav, who is also the party's in-charge of the northeast states, celebrated Independence Day here on Thursday. He unfurled the National Flag at BJP office in Leh today morning.

"This Independence Day is very special for the entire country, there is also the additional significance of securing Union Territory status (for Ladakh). I am happy to be a part of the celebrations of the first Independence Day of the Union Territory of Ladakh," he said while speaking to media.

Notably, Madhav was accompanied by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal during the Independence Day celebration in the region and was welcomed by scores of BJP workers after reaching Leh.

