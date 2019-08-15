Liquor ban benefitted Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar on Independence Day

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day introduced a new system of policing by creating two separate wings of law & order and investigation across all the police stations.

Announcing this initiative in his I-Day speech, CM Nitish Kumar said the two winds will function to check crimes and maintain law and order in the state.

The new system has been introduced in over 1074 PSs with immediate effect.

He said that prohibition in the state has yielded good results and has saved many families, adding that alcoholism has claimed more lives than other devastations globally.

The CM further said the new system will help the police crackdown on crimes and corruption and all those involved will not be spared at any cost. "There is a rule and governance of laws. The people's interest, peace and prosperity are of prime concern to the government," Kumar said.

Calling upon the people to stay alert and aware against the wrongdoers, Kumar asked to cooperate with the government.