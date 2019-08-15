Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee​ calls for peaceful movements to preserve freedom

The West Bengal CM said that secularism is what identifies and unites India as a nation.

Published: 15th August 2019 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday called for organising peaceful movements to preserve freedom and democratic rights, adding that secularism is what identifies and unites India as a nation.

In a midnight tweet on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day, Banerjee urged one and all to take an oath "not to divide India", but to unite it.

Saluting the nation "and all our countrymen and women", the Chief Minister said: "We must always strive for political freedom, economic freedom, freedom of expression, and preserve democratic rights. When these are not given, we should organise peaceful movements to preserve these rights."

In another tweet, she said democracy was India's most priceless asset. "Let us take an oath today, not to divide India. We must unite India. Irrespective of caste or creed, we are all one India. Secularism is what identifies and unites us as a nation."

TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Mamata Independence Day Mamata Banerjee secularism
