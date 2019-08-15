Home Nation

Modi's rakhi sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh wishes him good health, hails triple talaq law

Shaikh, a Pakistani national who came to India after marriage, had earlier said that she had been tying rakhi on Modi's wrist for last 25 years.

Published: 15th August 2019

Qamar Mohsin Shaikh ties a rakhi to her 'brother' PM Modi (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'rakhi sister', Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, on Thursday prayed for his good health and hailed the new law to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq.

Before meeting Modi for tying the sacred thread, she said that she has a 'surprise' for him and expressed happiness for the once-in-a-year occasion to meet the Prime Minister. "I will present him with a painting made by my husband," she said.

"I get the opportunity to tie rakhi to elder brother once every year, I'm happy. I pray that the next five years go so well for him that the whole world recognizes the positive decisions he made," she told ANI here.

She also wished good health to Prime Minister Modi.

Shaikh, a Pakistani national who came to India after marriage, had earlier said that she had been tying rakhi on Modi's wrist for last 25 years.

Lauding the Centre's move to bring a law against instant triple talaq, she said: "There is no provision of instant triple talaq in the Quran and Islam. No other than him could have taken this step (formation of law). He has done a very good job in interests of Muslim women," she said.

She also commented on the repeal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying that coming days would tell whether the move is good or bad.

