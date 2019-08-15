Only seven states submitted social audit plan for PMAY-U: Sources

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as lakhs of houses have been constructed under the Centre’s flagship housing scheme, a large number of states have not shown much interest in conducting a social audit. So far only seven states — Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Mizoram and Manipur — have submitted their plans.

Sources said the Housing Ministry has written to other states to submit their plans. A social audit is conducted to assess the impact of a scheme on common people and it has been done for many schemes. Officials said it is important as the government know the actual ground impact of the scheme.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), since June 2015 in urban areas.

This is considered one of the ambitious and flagship schemes of the government.

Over 26 lakh houses have been constructed and nearly 50 lakh houses have been grounded for construction under the scheme across the country.

Even guidelines of the scheme said states will undertaking social audit of the projects being implemented under the mission and centre will assist on this. Such social audit would be carried out by states and urban local bodies through credible institutions including technical institutions (IITs, NITs etc.)

A senior official said the government provides 100% financial help to states/UTs to conduct Social Audit.

The first instalment of funds (50%) for the social audit has been released to AP, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Mizoram and Manipur.