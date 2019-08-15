Home Nation

PM's Independence Day speech gives little hope for betterment of people's lives: Mayawati

Talking about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, she said the government should make people of the state feel that it is actually working for their welfare as the Modi dispensation claims.

Published: 15th August 2019 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday sought to flay Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Independence Day address, saying he remained silent over rising unemployment, poverty and atmosphere of fear among different sections of society and gave "little hope" for betterment of people's lives.

Talking about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, she said the government should make people of the state feel that it is actually working for their welfare as the Modi dispensation claims.

Criticising Modi's "silence" over poverty, inflation, unemployment and lack of education, Mayawati also flayed him for announcing no "concrete measures" to address these issues besides those of violence, sectarian tension and casteism.

READ MORE | PM bats for India Inc. in Independence Day speech, says wealth creators should not be seen with suspicion

"There is little hope for betterment of the lives of common people of the country," she asserted.

Terming announcements made by Modi in his sixth consecutive independence speech as the ones that exist only on papers, Mayawati, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said nothing has been implemented which is visible on the ground.

"How can this improve the lives of the people?" she asked.

"Most of the people in the country are concerned about their livelihood," she said.

Expressing concern about slowing down of economy, Mayawati said whatever claims of the growth have been made by the government appear bogus as lives of downtrodden and labourers have not improved.

"The people are concerned about the economic condition of the country and there are fears of economic slowdown," she said.

READ MORE | With 'sabka vishwas', government working to meet people's aspirations, dreams: PM Modi

Advocating some bold measures to tackle the situation, she said, "Under such conditions there is a need to initiate strict measures.

It would be most unfortunate if the lives of the poor, labourers and other working people were not improved," she said.

On the issue of one nation one election, she said government should come with a credible and efficient measure which helps the public at large, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayawati PM Modi PM Independence Day speech
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp