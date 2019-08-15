Raksha Bandhan throwback: These photos of siblings Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi are the cutest!

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a cute picture of herself with Rahul Gandhi while describing him as the "best brother in the world".

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka said, "Rahul Gandhi, I guess things haven't changed that much, haan?! ...best brother in the world!"

The brother-sister duo has always been publically expressive of the love and the bond they share.

Priyanka shared a throwback picture of the duo from their childhood.

Rahul is seen patting Priyanka's cheek in one photograph and in the other picture, Rahul is captured pouting as he looks at his sibling.

In April, posting a video of their meeting at Kanpur airport in Uttar Pradesh on Facebook, Rahul, former Congress president, wrote, "Was nice meeting Priyanka at Kanpur Airport! We're headed to different meetings in UP."

"Let me tell you what it means to be a good brother. What it means is that I am doing these massive long flights and I am going in a little helicopter squeezed up. And she is doing short flights and going in a big helicopter," he said in the video, with his younger sister Priyanka, a Congress general secretary, laughing and saying "that is not true".

"But, I love her," he added.

Similarly, once during an interactive session with students in Pune on April 5, Rahul said that Priyanka was his "best friend", adding that there can be no fight with her.

Talking about celebrating Raksha Bandhan, a festival that signifies the brother-sister bond, Rahul had said that he follows an uncommon rule and wears the 'rakhi' (a protective thread tied on the right hand) until it breaks on its own.

"My sister is my best friend; we have been through life together so we are very close," he had said.