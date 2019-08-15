Rakshabandhan 2019: Free bus rides for women in Patna

By Express News Service

PATNA: In a first, women and girls got free rides in Bihar government buses on the occasion of Rakshabandhan in Patna. The state transport department made arrangements to honour women and girls who took the buses to travel across the city to tie rakhis to their brothers.

Secretary of Bihar Transport department Sanjay Aggarwal said, “The women and girls rode in over 150 city-buses free of cost on Thursday to and fro the state capital for performing the Rakshabandhan. It was made for them on the part of state government in honour to the sisters."

Sharing her experience, 45-year-old Meena Devi said, “I did not have enough auto fare to reach Danapur where my brother lives. This morning, a neighbour informed me about the free bus ride arrangement."

As many as 150 city buses of state transport undertaking across Patna are in daily city services.

Aggarwal said that the initiative received a huge response and many women availed the free-ride facility.

The conductors of city buses welcomed the women and girls, who boarded and provided seats to them. And other male passengers were charged the government fixed fare.