Ranchi diary: Netarhat School to come under CBSE

Once the school gets CBSE recognition, examination and teaching patterns will automatically change and students will be taught CBSE books in English.

Published: 15th August 2019 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Netarhat School to come under CBSE 

Netarhat Residential School for Boys, which is known for churning out state matriculation toppers under the Jharkhand Academic Council, will now come under the Central Board of Secondary Education from the next session. The school will now start following CBSE syllabus. A team of CBSE officials will visit the school from August 26-30 to examine the infrastructure and resources available with the school based on which they will give recognition. Once the school gets CBSE recognition, examination and teaching patterns will automatically change and students will be taught CBSE books in English.

New Assembly Building in Jharkhand

After 19 years of being carved out of Bihar, Jharkhand will now get a new Assembly Building in Dhurwa. Jharkhand is currently using the Lenin Hall of erstwhile Russian Hostel of Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited in Ranchi. The new building is likely to be inaugurated in September by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new Assembly building will have a sitting arrangement for 150 MLAs at the Central Hall and will have 300 KVA solar Power Plant to cater to the power requirements of the building. It will also have a 37-meter high dome, which is probably tallest in any of Assembly buildings in the country. Jharkhand was carved out of the southern part of Bihar on November 15, 2000. It is the 16th largest state by area. 

CNG stations in Jharkhand soon

Jharkhand will soon get compressed natural gas (CNG) stations as the state is extending all possible help to establish them. Initially, Ranchi and Jamshedpur have been identified for setting up CNG stations in the first phase, which will be later extended to other cities in the state. Chief Minister Raghubar Das, during a meeting with officials of Union Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Ministry, asked them to start CNG stations as soon as possible. Das said during the meeting that city gas distribution will begin in Ranchi and Jamshedpur by September. 

Lightning safety soon to part of school syllabus 

Lightning and related safety parameters will soon be a part of school syllabus in Jharkhand. A proposal by the disaster management department to include lightning and related safety parameters in the syllabus has been sent to the state executive committee. The committee will hold a final discussion following which the chief secretary will issue formal guidelines. Notably, lightning, which claims more than 130 lives every year in the state, will be a part of the academic curriculum in over 2,000 government schools from the next session. 

