Sanitation survey to be bigger than ever, says Union Jal Shakti Minister

NEW DELHI: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday launched the Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2019.

This year’s survey will be three times bigger than the previous years’ survey with a coverage of around 700 districts and over 17,000 villages and will be across 34 states and Union territories.

Last year, the Swachh Survekshan Grameen covered around 6,000 villages. On the occasion of the launch, the minister also launched a mobile application through which people can give feedback on the survey.

“The intent of the exercise is to stimulate stakeholders’ behavioural change towards improved sanitation,” Shekhawat said.

The field survey, which aims to rank states and districts based on the level of sanitation will be held over a period of 45 days at over 87,000 public places.

Five places would be chosen from each village for the survey. The aim is to complete the survey by next month-end.