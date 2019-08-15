Soldier killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir 

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: An Army personnel was killed after Pakistan violated the ceasefire and resorted to mortar shelling and small arms fire on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Saturday.



Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa (35), a resident of Dehradun, sustained fatal injuries in the Pakistani firing in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.

Unprovoked firing from across the border started at around 6.30 am, prompting strong and effective retaliation by Indian troops guarding the border, the spokesman said.



The exchange of fire between the two sides was on when last reports were received, he said, adding that the casualties suffered by Pakistan in the retaliatory action was not known immediately.

Two days ago, Pakistan had claimed that four of its soldiers had been killed in firing by Indian troops on their posts along the Line of Control.



Last month, two Army personnel and a 10-day-old baby were killed and several civilians injured in heavy Pakistani shelling and firing in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region.

DGP takes stock



Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh visited Pulwama and Anantnag districts in south Kashmir on Saturday to review security arrangements and said prohibitory orders will be relaxed in more areas on Sunday.



Restrictions on the movement of people were eased and landline services restored in some areas of Kashmir even as stringent security measures remained in place.

DGP Singh, accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, S P Pani and CRPF IG Rajesh Kumar Yadav, reviewed the deployment of security forces of the national highway from Srinagar to Anantnag.’ There has been a relaxation of prohibitory orders in the jurisdiction of 35 police stations.



The DGP visited the police stations in Pampore and Awantipora and interacted with locals and assured them that security of the people and their property will be the topmost priority of his force.