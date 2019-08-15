Home Nation

Soldier killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir 

Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa, a resident of Dehradun, sustained fatal injuries in the Pakistani firing in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.  

Published: 15th August 2019 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

LoC Ceasefire Violation

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  An Army personnel was killed after Pakistan violated the ceasefire and resorted to mortar shelling and small arms fire on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Saturday.

Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa (35), a resident of Dehradun, sustained fatal injuries in the Pakistani firing in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.  

Unprovoked firing from across the border started at around 6.30 am, prompting strong and effective retaliation by Indian troops guarding the border, the spokesman said.  

The exchange of fire between the two sides was on when last reports were received, he said, adding that the casualties suffered by Pakistan in the retaliatory action was not known immediately. 

Two days ago, Pakistan had claimed that four of its soldiers had been killed in firing by Indian troops on their posts along the Line of Control. 

Last month, two Army personnel and a 10-day-old baby were killed and several civilians injured in heavy Pakistani shelling and firing in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region.

DGP takes stock

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh visited Pulwama and Anantnag districts in south Kashmir on Saturday to review security arrangements and said prohibitory orders will be relaxed in more areas on Sunday.

Restrictions on the movement of people were eased and landline services restored in some areas of Kashmir even as stringent security measures remained in place.

DGP Singh, accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, S P Pani and CRPF IG Rajesh Kumar Yadav, reviewed the deployment of security forces of the national highway from Srinagar to Anantnag.’      There has been a relaxation of prohibitory orders in the jurisdiction of 35 police stations.

The DGP visited the police stations in Pampore and Awantipora and interacted with locals and assured them that security of the people and their property will be the topmost priority of his force.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ceasefire violation pakistan KG sector
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp