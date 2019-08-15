Sovan Chatterjee's joining will boost BJP in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh here on Thursday welcomed former Kolkata Mayor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sovan Chatterjee's decision to join the BJP, but refused to speculate reasons behind cinestar Debashree Roy's visit to the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

"His (Sovan Chatterjee) joining will boost the BJP's chances in the coming civic body elections and put the party in an advantageous position in Bengal," Ghosh told the mediapersons at the state BJP headquarters.

"Many TMC leaders and MLAs have contacted us in the past few months. Many of them will soon join us. The BJP's door is open for those who want to fight TMC's misrule for the welfare of the people," he said.

Ending months of speculation, Chatterjee and his friend Baisakhi Banerjee joined the BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. While Chatterjee is MLA from the Behala East Assembly constituency, Baisakhi headed the TMC education cell.

Debashree Roy was also present at the BJP headquarters as Chatterjee and Banerjee were inducted into the party.