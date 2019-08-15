Two couples commit suicide in Uttar Pradesh as families oppose relationship

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Two cases of couples committing suicide due to the opposition of their families have been reported in Kanpur and Hathras districts of Uttar Pradesh. In Kanpur, a man and a woman belonging to different communities committed suicide on Wednesday after they realised that their families would not accept their relationship.

The bodies of Azad Ali (22) and Kanchan (19) who had eloped a fortnight back, were recovered along with a suicide note and an empty bottle of a poisonous substance from the premises of a primary school in Paras village in Kanpur. "In the suicide note, the couple had stated that they were taking the extreme step as their families did not accept their relationship. Ali was already married," said Additional Inspector (Crime) Nawab Ahmad.

The police official said Kanchan and Ali, first left their homes two months ago, after which the woman's family lodged a case of kidnapping against Ali and he was arrested.

However, Ali was released on bail as Kanchan gave a statement in his favour. Later, the couple eloped again a few days ago. In another incident, bodies of a couple were found hanging from a tree in Hathras district on Wednesday.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Shadabad police station, Arvind Kumar Rathi said that the couple had left behind a suicide note which said that they were committing suicide because their families were not willing to accept their relationship.

Jyoti, 20, and Jugnu, 22, had been married off to different persons against their wishes last year. They both left their respective homes and committed suicide. The bodies have been sent for post mortem.