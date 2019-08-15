We must resolve to safeguard fundamentals of Republic: Sitaram Yechury

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday reminded the country of its diversity and the need to hold on to it while wishing the nation on its 73rd Independence Day.

He said safeguarding the "fundamentals" of the country was essential.

"We must never forget that all Indians are equal and free, irrespective of the language they speak, the food they eat, the clothes they wear, the person they marry, the god they pray to (or don't) or the colour of their skin.

"Happy Independence Day! We must resolve to safeguard the fundamentals of our Republic  secular democracy, federalism and social justice," he said.