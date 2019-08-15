Home Nation

With 'sabka vishwas', government working to meet people's aspirations, dreams: PM Modi

Modi said the atmosphere in the country had transformed since he came to power in 2014 as a mood of "hopelessness" had made way for "hope" among the masses.

Published: 15th August 2019 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after meeting with children on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi Thursday August 15, 2019. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led NDA government is working to meet people's aspirations in its second term after addressing their needs in the last five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, asserting it has prepared a blueprint for India in the 21st century.

Addressing the nation on its 73rd Independence Day, he cited a number of major decisions, including revocation of Article 370, strengthening anti-terror laws, reforming medical education and legislation against triple talaq, taken by his government since its return to power to emphasise that it is working towards meeting this vision.

Modi said the atmosphere in the country had transformed since he came to power in 2014 as a mood of "hopelessness" had made way for "hope" among the masses who, he added, now believe that India can change for better.

He credited his government's "hard work" for the change, saying in his campaign for the 2014 general campaign he witnessed hopelessness among people as they would wonder if the country can change with a change of government.

The BJP-led government worked to fulfil the common man's needs and especially targeted the welfare of rural India, farmers, backwards, Dalits and tribals, he said.

Modi then added, "But time changes. If the 2014-19 period was about fulfilling people's needs, then the time after 2019 (polls) is about meeting their aspirations and dreams. We have prepared a blueprint keeping in mind how India should be in the 21st century. And are taking steps towards it."

His government worked with the mantra of "sabka saath, sabka vikas" (With all, for everyone's development) and earned "sabka vishwas" (everyone's trust) with its performance, he said.

This truth of people will propel his government towards meeting their aspirations in the next five years, he said.

Noting that people's mindset has changed, he said they used to be happy earlier by owning mobile phones but now also want data at a good speed.

While they would be happy with mere announcement of a railway station, they now want Vande Bharat Express (indigenous high-speed train) in their cities, he added.

They are not satisfied with just bus and railway stations and want airports, he said.

Modi also called upon people to think and work collectively for the country's welfare.

In an apparent reference to politics aimed at the welfare of certain castes or communities, he said it used to debate earlier who got what and how much but everybody should now come together to take the country forward.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi BJP NDA 73rd Independence Day
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp