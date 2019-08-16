Bhopal diary: Kargil hero’s father advocates stories of martyrs

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Kargil hero’s father advocates stories of martyrs

Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra’s father Girdhari Lal Batra strongly feels that stories about martyrs need to be taught in schools to educate the younger generation about the sacrifices of the armed forces and to encourage them to join the defence forces. “The step will be a real tribute to these martyrs and their stories will be an inspiration for the new generations,” said Batra in Indore. Recalling her son’s valour, the war hero’s mother Kamal Kanta Batra named him the Bhagat Singh of post-Independent India.

MP girl summits Europe’s highest peak

Just two and a half months she scaled Mount Everest, ace mountaineer Megha Parmar on Friday climbed Mt. Elbrus — the highest mountain in Europe. After climbing Mt. Elbrus, Megha planted MP’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ flag atop the peak in Russia. After climbing Europe’s highest mountain peak, the mountaineer from Sehore district said that the summit is no less than Mt Everest for her.

Swimming for a patriotic cause

Ahead of the Independence Day, more than 100 people swam the Narmada in Jabalpur on Wednesday. They swam a distance of 10 km, holding the tricolour in hands with the message of a united India. The group has been participating in such rallies for the past one decade. Beginning from the Gilahri Ghat, the event culminated at Tilwara Ghat. “It was the 11th year that we participated in the event. During the entire swimming trek, a break was provided in the middle, when the swimmers were taken on a boat and provided snacks,” said Vivek Yadav, one of the participants.

Liver donor to represent India

Ankita Shrivastava, 25, who donated 74% of her liver to ailing mother, is in the Indian athletics team for the World Transplant Games at Newcastle in the UK from August 17. This will be the 22nd edition of the Games organised by the World Transplant Games Federation, a worldwide organization having participation from 60 nations. Four years ago, Ankita became the youngest liver donor of India but her mother, unfortunately, did not survive. Ankita, who has represented university team in squash, swimming and basketball in the past, will feature in 100 meters dash, long jump, shot put and 3-km road race.