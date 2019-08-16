Bihar police recover AK-47 from Independent MLA Anant Singh's house

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: An AK-47 along with other ammunition was recovered from the ancestral house of gangster-turned-politician and Independent MLA Anant Singh in Bihar.

The raid that went on for four hours by a contingent of over 200 police officials included ATS commandoes led by Barh ASP Lipi Singh in Nandama village.

The police carried out the raids following a tip-off that some suspected things have been hidden in the MLA's house.

Rural SP of Patna while speaking to the media said, "The rifle was found wrapped in sheets of carbon paper. The entire raid was videographed in the presence of the caretaker of the house and the magistrate."

A team of FSL-cum-bomb disposal experts was summoned from Patna to take details of the recovery and defuse some of the bombs that were found with the assault rifle.

It has not even been a month since the Mokama MLA was summoned by the Patna police for testing his voice sample in connection with a viral audio clip in which he is being heard dealing a murder contract with a shooter.

According to the police, Anant Singh aka ‘Chhote Sarkar’ because of his lavish and strongman lifestyle, was also named in a case for brandishing an AK-47 back in 2004 at a party.

He was earlier in JD-U and had won three times from Mokama assembly seat. Singh parted ways from the JD-U when the party joined hands in alliance with RJD and formed government in the state in 2015.

This year, he had fielded his wife Neelam Singh on a Congress ticket against JD-U candidate Lallan Singh from Munger LS seat. Neelam lost from this seat.

Singh talking to a section of media on Friday at his residence alleged that he was being tortured unnecessarily out of political vendetta. “I know all this is done to prevent me from contesting from Mokama in the forthcoming assembly elections”, he alleged.

He said that he will soon meet CM Nitish Kumar and request him to look into the matter.