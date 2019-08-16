Goa body seeks Amit Shah's help to resume mining activity

By IANS

PANAJI: The Goa Mining Peoples Front (GMPF) -- a non-profit organisation representing the cause of lakhs of mining workers in the state -- has sought Home Minister Amit Shah's help for resumption of mining activities.

The GMPF requested the Home Minister to convene an urgent meeting of concerned Ministers on the Goa mining issue as "this would help sustain lakhs of innocent livelihoods and provide a strong revitalizing boost to the state's ailing economy", the organisation said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

It has also sought an early appointment for a delegation under the leadership of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to meet Shah so that they could present their case to him again.

A meeting between the GMPF and Shah was held earlier in January.

"The complete shutting down of the mining industry in the state close to two years ago has had a devastating effect on the livelihoods of the mining dependent populace," the statement said.

"This has severely impacted the state's economy and resulted in a heavy drain on the revenues of Goa."

GMPF President, Puti Gaonkar, said in the statement: "We bring to Amit Shah's attention the hopes of lakhs of Goans who have been dependent on the mining industry for their livelihood.

"It is also a matter of great hope for us to know that the Home Minister has asked the Mines Ministry to revisit this issue and come back with a positive outlook and solution.

"We were hoping that a follow up meeting would have been held by July 31, however, no such meeting has taken place and therefore we request the Home Minister to convene a meeting of ministers on the Goa mining issue at the earliest."

On July 12, Shah had directed the Ministry of Mines to study the mining ban issue of Goa and come up with a recommendation on solving the impasse. Since then, no information or intimation has been received from the government.