Home Nation

Graceful discourse being replaced by loud and motivated conduct: CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Attorney General KK Venugopal said there should be distinct judges constituting the court of appeal and the collegium system of the apex court should be the basis of their appointment too. 

Published: 16th August 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday said the judiciary is witnessing an unprecedented rise in instances of indecorous acts and lamented that graceful discourses and deliberations were increasingly being replaced by loud and motivated conduct in the courts.

CJI, who was speaking during the Independence Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, urged the stakeholders to ensure that the decorum and dignity of the judiciary are not lost.

“The Indian judiciary has since some time witnessed an unprecedented rise of instances of indecorous acts. Such instances of inappropriate behaviour have raised their ugly head in all courts, including the Supreme Court. Graceful and pleasant discourses and deliberations are increasingly being replaced by loud and motivated conduct,” Gogoi added.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was also present at the occasion, laid stress on taking in-house corrective measures to ensure discipline, judicial propriety and accountability in all courts.

He criticised some high courts for procrastinating PILs.

Prasad said there should be a fast-track approach for disposal of old appeals as criminal and civil appeals of the 1980s are still pending in high courts. 

Attorney General KK Venugopal said there should be distinct judges constituting the court of appeal and the collegium system of the apex court should be the basis of their appointment too. 

“There should be intermediate courts of appeal between the Supreme Court and the high courts of the country,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranjan Gogoi Chief Justice of India CJI Ranjan Gogoi
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp