Graceful discourse being replaced by loud and motivated conduct: CJI Ranjan Gogoi

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday said the judiciary is witnessing an unprecedented rise in instances of indecorous acts and lamented that graceful discourses and deliberations were increasingly being replaced by loud and motivated conduct in the courts.

CJI, who was speaking during the Independence Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, urged the stakeholders to ensure that the decorum and dignity of the judiciary are not lost.

“The Indian judiciary has since some time witnessed an unprecedented rise of instances of indecorous acts. Such instances of inappropriate behaviour have raised their ugly head in all courts, including the Supreme Court. Graceful and pleasant discourses and deliberations are increasingly being replaced by loud and motivated conduct,” Gogoi added.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was also present at the occasion, laid stress on taking in-house corrective measures to ensure discipline, judicial propriety and accountability in all courts.

He criticised some high courts for procrastinating PILs.

Prasad said there should be a fast-track approach for disposal of old appeals as criminal and civil appeals of the 1980s are still pending in high courts.

Attorney General KK Venugopal said there should be distinct judges constituting the court of appeal and the collegium system of the apex court should be the basis of their appointment too.

“There should be intermediate courts of appeal between the Supreme Court and the high courts of the country,” he said.