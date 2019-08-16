Home Nation

IMD issues alert as heavy showers continue in Madhya Pradesh

Heavy rains continue to trouble Madhya Pradesh, particularly the Malwa-Nimar, Central MP, Mahakoshal and Gwalior-Chambal regions of the central Indian state. 

Published: 16th August 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 10:05 AM

People wade across a following heavy monsoon rain in Jabalpur on Wednesday August 14 2019. | PTI

By Express News Service

The Meteorological Department has issued alert for heavy rainfall in next 24 hours in at least 18 districts, including Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Shajapur, Dewas, Ujjain, Neemuch, Rajgarh, Sehore, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua and Barwani districts.

Meanwhile, three men, including a 60-year-old, man named Charanlal, were swept by a flood in Chaabi village of Mandla district on Wednesday evening.  

While two men were saved by villagers, the search is underway for Charanlal, who is yet to be traced.

The district administration, keeping in view heavy rainfall alert and destruction already caused by rains and flooded rivers and ponds have declared holiday for schools on Friday, while the district administration too has cancelled leaves of all government employees and asked them to stay at HQ in view of heavy rain alert between August 16 and August 20.

