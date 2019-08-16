Home Nation

India’s populaton to decline from 2060, says United Nations

Moreover, experts feel that implementation of population control measures is an uphill task in a complex society like India. 

Published: 16th August 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

United Nations headquarters

United Nations headquarters (File Photo)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address, stressed on the importance of population control and compared it to an act of patriotism, the United Nations said India will be the most populous state by 2027.

The United Nations, however, in its population projection for India, has predicted that the rate of growth for India will do down in the forthcoming years. The body said there will be a decline in population from 2060 onwards.

Experts said the decline will mainly be witnessed due to low total fertility rate (TFR) in the southern states. The TFR of southern states —Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu — is 1.8 while that of the northern states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh is 2.3. 

“By the time the decline of the population starts in India, we would have reached a point of no return. Also, the general living conditions of people are better off south of the Vindhyas as compared to those living north of the Vindhyas. So, the explosion really would be a result of the uncontrolled population of the northern states,” research at the Institute of Population Studies said.

Moreover, experts feel that the implementation of population control measures is an uphill task in a complex society like India. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Population Growth United Nations
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp