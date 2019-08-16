Home Nation

IndiGo extends full fee waiver on flight cancellation to, from Srinagar till August 23

IndiGo had announced a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all flights to and from Srinagar till August 9.

Published: 16th August 2019 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Indigo, Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal

IndiGo flight (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

SRINAGAR (Jammu and Kashmir): In view of the current security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, IndiGo on Friday extended full fee waiver on cancellation and rescheduling for all flights to and from Srinagar till August 23.

"In view of the current security situation in Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), we have extended a full fee waiver on cancellation/rescheduling for all flights to/from Srinagar till 23 August 2019," IndiGO tweeted on its official Twitter handle.

ALSO READ: Air India caps fares of flights to and from Srinagar till August 15

Security was heightened in the region after the Centre withdrew the special status and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act, 2019, bifurcating it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it.

Following this, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on August 3 had asked Indian airlines to be prepared to operate extra flights to and from Srinagar to fly out Amarnath Yatris and tourists from the Valley.

ALSO READ: IndiGo introduces distance-wise fare cap for flights leaving Srinagar till August 10

Soon after DGCA's directions, airlines had made announcements to give a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all its flights to and from Srinagar.

IndiGo had announced a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all flights to and from Srinagar till August 9.

ALSO READ: Passengers struggle to reach their families from Srinagar airport

"In view of the current security situation in Srinagar and the Government advisory regarding it, we are providing a full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all flights to/from Srinagar till Aug 09, 2019," IndiGo had tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indigo Jammu and Kashmir srinagar flight cancellation
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp