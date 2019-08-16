Home Nation

Nagaland CM backs 'integration' of Naga-inhabited areas of Northeast

Asserting that his government has always supported integration, he said it had been a long-standing desire of the Nagas for the integration of the Naga-inhabited areas of Northeast.

Published: 16th August 2019 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2019 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has batted for the integration of Naga-inhabited areas of Northeast, which is a contentious demand of major rebel group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM). 

Asserting that his government has always supported integration, he said it had been a long-standing desire of the Nagas for the integration of the Naga-inhabited areas of Northeast. Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh have sizeable Naga populations.

“I appeal to the neighbouring states to recognise the history, yearning and democratic rights of the Nagas so that they can live together under a spirit of peaceful co-existence…” Rio had said in his Independence Day speech in Kohima on Thursday.

His assertion was perceived to be an attempt to mend fences with the NSCN-IM which is not happy with the state government’s ongoing headcount exercise called Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN). The National Register of Citizens-type exercise is aimed at identifying the state’s “indigenous” people. Nagaland has 16 recognised tribes but there are a lot of Nagas from Manipur who are settled in Nagaland. As such, RIIN comes in conflict with “integration”.

The NSCN-IM envisages a unified Naga homeland, called “Nagalim” by integrating the Naga-inhabited areas of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal with Nagaland. The three neighbouring states are opposed to the design. The rebel group has been holding peace negotiations with the Centre since 1997 but a solution continues to elude both sides.

Ostensibly to exert pressure on the Central government to resolve the issue early, a section of the Nagas in Nagaland had celebrated the 73rd “Naga Independence Day” on August 14 by hoisting the “Naga national flag”. The celebration was led by the Naga Students’ Federation. Usually, it is celebrated by the myriad rebel groups.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Neiphiu Rio Nagaland Chief MInister Naga areas
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Roy Joseph Vadakkan |EPS
Meet the Catholic priest who reads Ramayana every year and fasts during Ramzan
The Krishna flood water at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Water level rises in Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Former India cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Initially, it was learnt that he had died of a cardiac arrest but later the news that he committed suicide came as a bigger shock. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP VB Chandrasekhar: Check out some rare photos of the CSK mastermind
As the news of the sudden demise of former Tamil Nadu and Indian cricketer VB Chandrasekhar is yet to sink in, here is the shocking list of well-known cricketers who committed suicide.
From VB Chandrasekhar to David Bairstow: Popular cricketers who committed suicide
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp